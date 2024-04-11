Toddler injured in collision with truck in Eastern Townships has died, Quebec police say

A toddler died of his injuries following a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in the Eastern Townships, Quebec provincial police say.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to the collision on Jacques Road in Roxton Pond at 4:15 p.m.

According to initial information gathered by the police, the pickup truck struck the child while travelling at low speed on a private road.

The provincial police are describing the collision as accidental.

The young boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday morning, the SQ confirmed his death.

A reconstructionist and an SQ investigator were dispatched to analyze the scene.

A coroner was also assigned to the case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2024.