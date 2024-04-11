MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Toddler injured in collision with truck in Eastern Townships has died, Quebec police say

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A toddler died of his injuries following a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in the Eastern Townships, Quebec provincial police say.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to the collision on Jacques Road in Roxton Pond at 4:15 p.m.

    According to initial information gathered by the police, the pickup truck struck the child while travelling at low speed on a private road.

    The provincial police are describing the collision as accidental.

    The young boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    On Thursday morning, the SQ confirmed his death.

    A reconstructionist and an SQ investigator were dispatched to analyze the scene.

    A coroner was also assigned to the case.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2024.

