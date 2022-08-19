Toddler found dead in parked vehicle in Vaudreuil-Dorion

A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.

According to a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ), the car was parked in a condo parking lot on Querbes St.

First responders received the call around 4:15 p.m. They attempted to revive the toddler, who was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it's possible the boy died because he was left in a hot car.

No arrests have been made so far and there were no signs of violence.

The SQ Major Crimes Unit is on the scene to gather more information.