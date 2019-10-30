MONTREAL -- The Halloween weather forecast for Montreal is looking to be more trick, less treat.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Montreal-Laval region warning of heavy rains and strong winds Thursday and Friday due to a low-pressure system coming in from the Great Lakes.

The agency says people in the areas of Montreal Island, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay-La Prairie can expect upwards of 50 mm of rain and winds as strong as 90 km/h.

Those conditions could bring on flash flooding and ponding on roads, Environment Canada warns. It is urging caution on the roads and suggesting that people put away or secure any objects that may be blown away.

As frightful as the Halloween forecast sounds for the Montreal region, it could always be worse - as it is expected to be in several more northernly areas of the province, including Rouyn-Noranda, Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Val-d'Or and several others.

Fifteen centimetres of snow is expected in those regions - as are, presumably, trick-or-treaters in parkas.