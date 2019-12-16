MONTREAL -- A group of residents on Monday disrupted the agenda of a Town of Mount Royal meeting to air their grievances with the Royalmount project.

The residents, who are part of a group "Royally Against Royalmount," offered the mayor a Christmas tree as a present--the gesture was meant to signify the French saying: "se faire passer un sapin," which rougly translates to "to be ripped off."

A question period had been scheduled for the meeting, but it was only set to take place at the end of a long list of items. Instead, the residents took to the microphone early, exchanging with the mayor, expressing their displeasure with the project.

"TMR is making decisions that impact us all. This decision to give the go-ahead to this project has a huge impact on residents, on their neighbours and also the whole planning of the city. I don't think they should make this decision in a bubble, and they should hear us," said Annick Desjardins, a Royamount opponent.

The Royalmount project includes a mall, residences and office space. Developer Carbonleo is building it on a patch of land in TMR near the corner of highways 15 and 40.

The project is too large for the area and will contribute to traffic woes, residents have argued. They have also said the city of TMR hasn't adequately consulted with citizens.

Carbonleo on Monday announced changes to the project meant to appease some of the demands of residents: reducing office space and adding green space to the project.