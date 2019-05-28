

CTV Montreal





In light of the proposed Royalmount mall project, the City of Montreal is looking at how to alleviate traffic in the area around Highway 15 near the Decarie Interchange.

On Tuesday, they announced the completion of a study that includes 13 recommendations.

Among them:

-Set targets to reduce the amount of car traffic in the area

-Accelerate the implementation of the Hippodrome for affordable housing

-Take action on the revised Royalmount concept



"Our government is receiving this report positively and will analyze it carefully while continuing to support the Montreal agglomeration in implementing solutions that will unclog this vital sector for the city," said Chantal Rouleau, the provincial minister responsible for Montreal, in a statement.

"The findings of this report are clear, and we must look now at the solutions proposed to promote better mobility and overall planning of the Namur-De la Savane sector," said mayor Valerie Plante.

"The needs are great for businesses, workers and future residents. I thank all the actors who took place around the same table to advance these issues."