Montreal’s mayor is threatening legal action if the developer of the Royalmount project in the Town of Mount Royal doesn’t agree to changes.

“The Royalmount project has no social acceptability in its current form,” said Mayor Valerie Plante in a news conference Friday afternoon.

An agglomeration committee has asked the developer to put the project on hold, citing traffic issues and potential losses for other businesses.

It also said the plan for 8,000 parking spaces goes against the idea of sustainable development because it only encourages car use.

“We're not saying no, we're saying it's got to be improved,” said Plante.

Touted by promoters as a project that will transform midtown Montreal, the Royalmount project will combine a megamall, stores, restaurants, theatres, a waterpark, and up to 6,000 housing units.

The project is raising concerns over traffic.

The site, at Decarie Blvd. and Highway 40, is already one of the most heavily congested in the city. Some studies show the development could add 70,000 car trips a day to the area.

The question is, can Montreal force the developer to do anything if the site is in TMR – and TMR wants it?

The developer isn't breaking any zoning laws, said TMR Mayor Philippe Roy.

“At the end of the day, it's a private project, and it's going to be the consumers or the visitors who decide if they want to go or not,” he said.

Plante is asking to meet with promoter Carbonleo, who said it is happy to sit down with her.

“The mayor's openness is a positive signal for the creation of a new neighbourhood and a new destination that will make Montreal the envy of other large cities,” it said in a statement.

The mayor is hopeful a good talk can bring about positive change – but if it isn’t, she said she will consider legal means.