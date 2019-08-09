Featured Video
Throat singers performance the highlight of Montreal First Peoples Festival
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 8:48AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 11:37AM EDT
An Inuit and Mongolian throat singing multicultural show highlighted the night at the Montreal First Peoples Festival Thursday.
Renowned composer Katia Makdissi-Warren created the chorus blending the Katajjaq (Inuit throat singing) and Khoomii (Mongolian throat singing) ancestral music, as part of the intercultural show that also included Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and Turkish music.
The Société de musique contemporaine du Quebec (SMCQ) organized the participatory event at the Place des Festivals
The First Peoples Festival runs until Wednesday.