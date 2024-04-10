Three-time Grey Cup champion Shawn Lemon announces retirement from football

Veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, who won three Grey Cups with three different organizations, announced his CFL retirement Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Lemon had signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes in December.

Lemon joined the Alouettes last season after the B.C Lions cut him in training camp due to their Canadian ratio requirements.

After acquiring Lemon, Montreal went 12-4, including the post-season, en route to a Grey Cup championship. He had 26 defensive tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games.

The product of Charleston, S.C., also earned his 100th CFL sack.

Lemon began his professional career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a practice roster player in 2011 and spent time with every CFL team except the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning Grey Cups with Calgary in 2014 and Toronto in 2017.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.