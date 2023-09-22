Three teens arrested after dozens of truck, SUV thefts in Montreal

Montreal police say they have arrested three teenagers in connection with a dozen stolen pickup trucks and SUVs from indoor parking lots and residential buildings across Montreal.

Police say the vehicles were stolen between March 30 and Aug. 25, 2023 and were mainly Dodge Rams, as well as Jeep Rubicons and Wranglers.

Police believe the suspects targeted vehicles by going into the parking lots of commercial and residential buildings in downtown Montreal and adjacent areas. They would deploy a tracking device in a target, then follow the vehicle once it left the premises in order to steal it.

An 18-year-old suspect and two 19-year-old suspects were arrested and are scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse Friday to face several charges, including motor vehicle theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.

Officers conducted searches in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Ville-Marie and Southwest boroughs, seizing evidence including burglary tools, an air gun and pepper spray.

Police say they will continue to investigate into possible other participants in the car thefts.

Anyone with information on the car thefts is asked to call 911 or reach out anyonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal online or at 514-393-1133.



Montreal police shared a few tips to protect your vehicle from thieves: