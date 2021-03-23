MONTREAL -- At least three more Montreal Canadiens game have been postponed due to players being in the National Hockey League's COVID Protocols.

The NHL announced that all Habs game until March 28 would be delayed, though the team would be able to re-open their facilities for practice on March 29, pending results from teamwide COVID tests.

On Monday, the Habs' game against the Edmonton Oilers was postponed after two players, forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, were entered into the protocols. It was the first postponement of the season for teams in the NHL's temporary North Division.

The team was scheduled to play the Oilers twice more, on Wednesday and Friday, with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

According to the NHL, the Canadiens had followed all recommended guidelines “aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community.”