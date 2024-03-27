Three men dead after apparent avalanche during snowmobile trip in Quebec

Three men in their 30s are dead after an apparent avalanche Tuesday during a snowmobiling expedition on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula.

The coroner's office confirmed Wednesday that 35-year-old Joël Crête, 30-year-old Nicolas Vanasse and 33-year-old Bryan Forgues Morissette died in the accident. They were from the towns of Coaticook and St-Denis-de-Brompton in the Estrie region east of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say a fourth member of the snowmobiling group called emergency services at around 5:30 p.m. to report the disappearance of his three companions in the Chic-Chocs nature reserve.

Police dispatched a team of rescuers trained in avalanche response to locate the men on Mount Médaille.

Local firefighters and ambulance services also participated in the search.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies says the three missing men were found later in the evening and declared dead in hospital.

Deshaies says an investigation is underway to determine the exact causes and circumstances of their deaths.