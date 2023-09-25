Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued
Three people are dead after a fishing boat sank off Quebec's Lower North Shore early Monday morning, provincial police say.
The Canadian Coast Guard said six people were aboard the Silver Condor, out of Blanc Sablon, Que., about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Spokeswoman Emilie Proteau-Beaulieu said in an email that the coast guard received a distress signal from the boat around 2:30 a.m.
Two coast guard vessels and an Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter were dispatched to the scene, and all six of the fishers were recovered. Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey said three of the people recovered were "unresponsive" when transferred to paramedics.
"The six occupants were recovered jointly by (the coast guard) and (Armed Forces), and were cared for by pre-hospital emergency services once ashore," Proteau-Beaulieu said. She said three other nearby vessels assisted in the search.
She said the cause of the sinking -- which took place around 37 kilometres off the coast of La Tabatiere, Que. -- remains unknown.
Provincial police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said the rescue was completed around 7:30 a.m. and the fishers were transported to hospitals in New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
The conditions of the survivors were not immediately disclosed.
Beaulieu said the deaths will be investigated by the Quebec coroner as well as the province's labour board.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
Toronto
-
'Greenbelt just the tip of the iceberg': Scrutiny turns to boundary changes benefiting developer who bought tickets to Ford stag party
The scandal over the removal of land from the protected Greenbelt for a connected few could be just "the tip of the iceberg" as opposition parties called for a new investigation of a different set of land changes that may prove to be another type of headache for Ontario's beleaguered government.
-
Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station
Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.
-
Former Toronto area doctor found guilty on 16 counts of sexual assault
A former doctor from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than a dozen of his patients over the course of nearly a decade at a clinic in York region.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
-
Fantastic first week of fall weather; Season predictions
Weather forecasts in the Maritimes are showing a sunny start to the fire week of Autumn.
London
-
An airsoft pistol, a machete, and 2 knives: Jury learns of items seized in pickup truck used during attack on a London, Ont. family
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor for his actions on June 6, 2021 that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person. In court on Monday, two forensic identification officers with the London Police Service testified.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We are investigating': London, Ont. high school football team cancels opener after hazing incident
Staff and coaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London are investigating a 'hazing incident' involving the Rams senior football team. One night prior to the season opener, a concerned community member notified the school of something happening on the football field.
-
Local religious leader upset with city councillor’s social media posts
Kevin George, a priest at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, is calling on the city to take action after Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson posted her frustration with the city's homelessness crisis on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisis
The Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
Kitchener
-
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Royal City Mission says it will be forced to cut hours if it can’t meet fundraising goal
The Mission says it needs to raise $50,000 to $70,000 by mid-October or else it’ll have to reduce hours.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Police say Abbotsford stabbing was intimate partner violence, charges laid
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Abbotsford earlier this month.
-
Richmond shooting victim ID'd as 'Jackie' Giang Giang Tran
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in Richmond, B.C., over the weekend as "Jackie" Giang Giang Tran.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Opposition creates counter survey on province's 'unicorn' plan to quit CPP
Alberta's Opposition is launching its own survey on whether the province should leave the Canada Pension Plan, saying the government questionnaire is a "sham" and a "unicorn."
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurant
Chartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous investor.
-
Wildfire burns 20 kilometres south of Chateh in northern Alberta
Residents of the Dene Tha' First Nation community of Chateh in northern Alberta have been evacuated for the second time this year due to wildfires.
Windsor
-
An airsoft pistol, a machete, and 2 knives: Jury learns of items seized in pickup truck used during attack on a London, Ont. family
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor for his actions on June 6, 2021 that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person. In court on Monday, two forensic identification officers with the London Police Service testified.
-
'It’s an amazing deal': Unifor members ratify new deal with Ford
A narrow margin of support by Unifor members for the proposed Ford contract is a sign of the times according to the union who will now shift focus towards General Motors.
-
General Motors selected as next Detroit 3 target company: Unifor
One day after thousands of workers voted to ratify a new collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company, Unifor has announced its new Detroit Three target company.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
'Switching it up': After 3 straight losses the Riders are looking to get back in win column
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not won a game since the Labour Day Classic and are currently on a three-game slide after their weekend loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.
-
New Senators arena could cost $900M, Andlauer suggests
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says there is a desire to move the team to a new arena, but it will be costly and it has to make sense for everyone.
Saskatoon
-
'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a bat
Police were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.
-
Investigation launched after Saskatoon police dog injures suspect
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating Saskatoon police conduct during an arrest last week.