Three charged in Montreal cellphone store stick-ups in under 24 hours

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested three suspects after a pair of armed robberies in the space of 24 hours.

An SPVM news release says the 20, 17 and 15-year-olds suspects were pulled over on Highway 15 on Tuesday around 6 p.m., just after a cell phone store at Beaubien St. East and Molson St. was held up and robbed.

Police say they seized an air gun and allegedly stolen cell phones in the vehicle.

A similar robbery on Monkland and Girouard avenues in NDG was reported the day prior.

The eldest of the trio is Saloum Achou, 20, who appeared in the Montreal courthouse on charges including breach of conditions, conspiracy, carrying a weapon and robbery for both stick-ups.

The two other suspects are minors, who appeared in the Youth Division of the Quebec Court on charges related to the crime in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

The police investigation is continuing into possible accomplices in the NDG cell phone store robbery, which the SPVM reports happened on Monday at around 5:50 p.m.

Those with information are invited to call 911 or the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.