Three minors on Montreal's South Shore arrested for child pornography offences

Police in Mercier, Que. on Montreal's South Shore arrested three minors on possession and production of child pornography and other charges.

Four of the five alleged minor victims attend the same school as the three suspects, police said.

Mercier police (SPVDM) say a first suspect was charged with child pornography possession and production, voyeurism, luring, extortion, intimidation, theft and mischief.

The second and third suspects were charged with aggravated sexual assault, voyeurism, and possession, production and distribution of child pornography.

Police say five search warrants were executed and officers seized electronic devices belonging to the three suspects.

They are scheduled to appear in the youth section of the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse.

"Despite this morning's intervention, the investigation in these cases is still ongoing and as a result, other charges could follow in the coming weeks," the SPVDM said in a news release. "The Direction of the SPVDM would like to remind you that accessing, possessing or producing nude images involving minors is considered a serious crime and is not tolerated by the judicial authorities. Any complaint of this type is therefore taken seriously and treated as soon as possible."

The victims in question are receiving support from the Crime Victims Assistance Centre (CAVAC) in the Mercier-Chateauguay centre.

Police are asking anyone who feels they have been a victim of a similar crime to contact authorities immediately.