Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec geese

As Canada’s humans battle a deadly virus, the same is true for its birds.

Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec as a highly infectious strain spreads across the country.

So far, the H5N1 strain has been detected in a Granby Canada goose, a Saint-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu snow goose, and a Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie snow goose, according to a notice from the Quebec government.

H5N1 can do serious damage to poultry farms, leading to high mortality rates.

“When it’s transmitted to commercial poultry, it’s not rare to see that you’re going to have massive death of poultry in a period of 24 to 48 hours,” said infectious diseases expert Dr. Raymond Tellier.

The virus can be introduced to farms through wild birds such as geese, ducks and seagulls, as well as contaminated materials such as human clothing.

Tellier, a specialist at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), says avian influenza is currently not known to transmit from human to human, but it’s possible to contract the illness from birds.

“It’s very important for these people to seek medical care rapidly, because there are things that you can do to help, including the early use of antiviral medication and support in an intensive care unit,” he said.

Quebec’s wildlife ministry is urging the public not to handle live or dead wild birds to prevent the spread.

“If contact with a wild bird cannot be avoided, you should use gloves or a doubled plastic bag and avoid all contact with blood, bodily fluids or feces,” the press release states.

Identified in Quebec as part of a provincial surveillance program, the virus has been circulating in Europe since 2020 and in Canada since Dec. 2021, including in the Maritime provinces, Ontario and British Columbia.