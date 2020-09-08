MONTREAL -- Three CAQ ministers -- Simon Jolin-Barrette, François Bonnardel and Chantal Rouleau -- are in isolation for being in contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who tested positive with COVID-19.



Parent announced on Tuesday she has recently tested positive for the diease.

“On Friday, I felt mild symptoms of COVID-19,” Parent said in a statement. “The next day and after being informed of a positive test in a person I had seen, I made the decision to take a test.”

Parent was informed of her positive result on Sunday, at which point she began isolating and will continue to do so for a total of 10 days.



Ministers Jolin-Barrette, Bonnardel and Rouleau have plaved themselves in isolation as a precautionary measure as they await results of COVID-19 tests.

Parent intends to continue her work remotely when possible until public health authorities give her the green light to return.

“I have often voiced my concerns alongside those who remind us that the pandemic is far from over, and I am the proof today,” Parent said. “I am therefore reiterating the importance, for each of us, of respecting the rules of social distancing and the directives of public health.”

As of Monday, 63,713 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Quebec since the start of the pandemic, 9,523 of which were in the Monteregie region.