Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes

Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday.

The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.

"Between 30 and 40 people were taken care of by the Red Cross," said Kevin Francoeur, prevention chief of the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM).

The buildings include a total of 15 dwellings on de Lorimier Avenue near Carrieres Street.

Francoeur explained that a call at 12:17 p.m. alerted the SSIM to possible signs of collapse.

"There is no collapse as such," Francoeur said. "These are signs that we have seen at the moment, then deterioration of the signs since this morning, so the responders who are on site have taken the decision to evacuate as a preventive measure."

The owner of the buildings has been informed and is taking the necessary steps to secure the buildings.

Francoeur said that if the SSIM evacuated the residents, the owner is then responsible for contacting a professional to secure the premises.