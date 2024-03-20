MONTREAL
    • Three-alarm fire at Sherbrooke and Parc in Montreal

    Fire in a building at the corner of Sherbrooke Street and Parc Avenue in Montreal (Scott Prouse / CTV News) Fire in a building at the corner of Sherbrooke Street and Parc Avenue in Montreal (Scott Prouse / CTV News)
    Montreal firefighters have been working Wednesday to put out the flames inside a building on Sherbrooke Street West at the corner of Hutchison in the downtown area.

    The fire department received the 911 call at 10 a.m., the flames began in a row of several three-storey-high buildings roughly a century old.

    Only one of the buildings was affected and was unoccupied at the time,

    By early afternoon, roughly 100 firefighters and 30 fire vehicles were fighting the blaze. It has stopped spreading, but the fire department said it’s still not under control.

    The intervention forced the closure of Sherbrooke Street in both directions, causing major traffic dispruptions.

    No injuries have been reported.  

     

