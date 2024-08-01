MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Thousands of Quebec hotel workers could walk off the job next week for 24 hours

    Workers strike outside the Hotel Doubletree by Hilton in Montreal, Thursday, August 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Workers strike outside the Hotel Doubletree by Hilton in Montreal, Thursday, August 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Thousands of hotel workers in Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke, Que., could go on a 24-hour strike next Thursday, according to their union.

    The announcement from the Confédération des syndicats nationaux follows a wave of smaller surprise strikes, including a 36-hour strike at two Montreal hotels that saw 400 workers walk off the job Thursday.

    The union, which represents 30 Quebec hotels and more than 3,500 workers, said a larger strike is necessary on Aug. 8 because not enough progress has been made in negotiations with the hotel industry.

    Hotel workers have seven principal demands, including a 36 per cent pay raise over four years and an end to the use of employment agencies.

    Last Sunday, 1,000 workers from three well-known Montreal hotels launched a surprise strike lasting 24 hours.

    Employees at half of the 30 hotels involved in the negotiations have voted in favour of a strike mandate for walkouts totalling 120 hours.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News