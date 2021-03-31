MONTREAL -- Quebecers aged 60 and over in the Laval and Abitibi-Temiscamingue regions can now start booking appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The regions follow Montreal in allowing the younger age demographic.

All other regions are accepting appointments for those 65 and older.

Quebec health-care professionals have administered 1,305,840 vaccinations, which is 15.4 per cent of the province's population, according to the Quebec data.

Provinces across Canada reported nearly 170,000 new injections of the vaccine yesterday for a total approaching 5,500,000 doses administered to date.

The national rate of doses administered is now 14 per cent.