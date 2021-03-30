MONTREAL -- A new poll says almost three quarters of Quebcers want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but the vast majority believe the government’s goal to get everyone a shot by June is a little too optimistic.

The figures come from the Institut de la confiance dans les organisations, a Canadian think tank that probes public trust in organizations. The opinions from 1,000 Quebecers were solicited in the survey conducted between March 8 and 24, just as the mass vaccination campaign began to ramp up in the province.

The intention to get a vaccine among respondents rose to 71 per cent in Quebec, compared to 54 per cent in December, according to the poll. Similarly, the percentage of people who don’t want the vaccine also fell to 13 per cent, a decrease from 20 per cent.

While the vast majority of people in Quebec want a shot, they have serious doubts as to when they’ll get one. About a third said they are concerned about the delivery schedule and just eight per cent believe the majority of the population will be vaccinated in June.

The figures show the public has little confidence in Premier Francois Legault’s objective to get everyone a vaccine by June 24. As of Monday, just under 15 per cent of the Quebec population has received a first dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, satisfaction with the provincial and municipal governments rose slightly to 68 per cent, while the level of satisfaction with the federal government’s response remains unchanged from December.

Just under 40 per cent say they have a high level of concern about COVID-19 variants, which are on the rise in Quebec. As of Monday, figures from the province show there are 705 confirmed variant cases, while presumptive variant cases have risen to 6,480.

On the positive side, the poll suggests there is some optimism among the population, with 48 per cent of respondents saying the pandemic has had an impact on their personal lives, compared to 62 per cent in December. Fewer people (47 per cent) also said the crisis has had a negative impact on them, compared to 54 per cent three months earlier.

Just under half said they believe economic conditions have worsened since December.