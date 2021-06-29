Advertisement
'This was a medical war': A look at the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 at the MUHC
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:21PM EDT
MONTREAL -- One of the most critical and dangerous jobs of the pandemic is that of the respiratory therapist.
Their job is to keep people alive and to risk their own lives doing it.
CTV Montreal’s Maya Johnson went behind the front lines at the MUHC and spoke to respiratory therapist Donna Austin who still thinks of all the lives she saved and the ones she couldn't.
Watch the video above for the full report.
