MONTREAL
Montreal

    • This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time

    A worker is shown next to construction cones in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A worker is shown next to construction cones in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Ever wanted to see where all the construction sites in Montreal are at the same time? Well, now you can.

    The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map that promises to identify all construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.

    City officials say the goal is to "help the public make their daily commutes easier," while improving management and coordination of the sites.

    They say the Info Entraves et Travaux map will be automatically generated from all the temporary public property occupancy permits issued by the city's boroughs.

    "With the majority of worksites not managed by the Ville de Montréal, we wanted to ensure that all permits granted by the boroughs were automatically centralized," explains Émilie Thuillier, the executive committee member responsible for infrastructures, buildings and asset maintenance. "This is a major step forward that will help optimize the work of our teams in the field, while enabling the public to geolocate obstructions and avoid unpleasant surprises."

    The city says it hopes the map will increase contractor accountability.

    "Citizens will be able to find out, for example, who is responsible for the work, which company is carrying it out, the nature of the work, its expected duration, the area occupied and the impact, including the number of parking spaces affected," it states.

    Officials note this is the latest in a series of measures to limit the impact of construction on the territory, including dismantling "phantom" worksites and redundant signage.

    Montreal's boroughs issue some 55,000 temporary public property occupancy permits every year.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News