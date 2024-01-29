This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time

Ever wanted to see where all the construction sites in Montreal are at the same time? Well, now you can.

The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map that promises to identify all construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.

City officials say the goal is to "help the public make their daily commutes easier," while improving management and coordination of the sites.

They say the Info Entraves et Travaux map will be automatically generated from all the temporary public property occupancy permits issued by the city's boroughs.

"With the majority of worksites not managed by the Ville de Montréal, we wanted to ensure that all permits granted by the boroughs were automatically centralized," explains Émilie Thuillier, the executive committee member responsible for infrastructures, buildings and asset maintenance. "This is a major step forward that will help optimize the work of our teams in the field, while enabling the public to geolocate obstructions and avoid unpleasant surprises."

The city says it hopes the map will increase contractor accountability.

"Citizens will be able to find out, for example, who is responsible for the work, which company is carrying it out, the nature of the work, its expected duration, the area occupied and the impact, including the number of parking spaces affected," it states.

Officials note this is the latest in a series of measures to limit the impact of construction on the territory, including dismantling "phantom" worksites and redundant signage.

Montreal's boroughs issue some 55,000 temporary public property occupancy permits every year.