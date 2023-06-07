'This is worrying': Lachine Hospital ER to remain closed overnight until end of September

The Lachine Hospital in Montreal, Sunday, November 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes The Lachine Hospital in Montreal, Sunday, November 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon