MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER

The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.

The decision comes a day after the National Assembly voted unanimously on a resolution stating the hospital's status should be upheld, and specialized services should be offered to the population.

The Lachine Hospital Emergency Department "will gradually reopen over the next few months to finally be able to receive walk-in patients and ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said the MUHC in a press release.

However, the Intensive Care Unit will remain closed, since the hospital is located a few kilometres from other hospitals that have ICUs. Patients will continue to be transferred to those institutions as they have been for more than a year.

The emergency room has repeatedly been closed overnight -- and the intensive care unit has been closed for years -- because of problems retaining essential staff.

The current 36-bed inpatient unit will grow by 20 beds over the next 12 to 18 months. The beds will become available as additional staff, including family doctors, are recruited.

To help coordinate activities within the institution, it was announced that a manager would be designated and deployed on-site. A committee will also be set up to organize the resumption of activities in the ER.

A $220 million modernization project at the hospital is expected to continue and the MUHC pledged to continue to develop the surgery, imaging and specialized medicine departments.

The MUHC's reversal came about after discussions with many stakeholders, it said, including with Quebec's health minister Christian Dubé.

Activists, including Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic, the Committee to Save Lachine Hospital, citizens, and health care workers have been fighting for years to reopen and maintain an array of services at the community health facility and went as a delegation to the legislature on Tuesday.

The Liberal MNA for Marquette, Enrico Ciccone, filed a petition in the national assembly with 4,570 signatures supporting the establishment.

During question period on Tuesday, Dubé said he had confidence in the managers on the ground to find a solution "and respect the essential role of the Lachine Hospital."

With files from The Canadian Press.