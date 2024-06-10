These were the most popular baby names in Quebec last year

Noah and Liam for boys and Florence and Alice for girls were the most popular first names for newborns in Quebec last year, according to the annual rankings published by Retraite Quebec.

This top-ranked names for girls has changed, as Florence and Alice both overtook Emma, which was the most popular female name in 2021 and 2022.

Last year, Alice and Florence were picked 465 times each, while Emma was given to 456 babies. Olivia (430) and Charlie (415) complete the top 5.

The only new name to break into the top 10 is Béatrice (300), which takes over from Rose (drops to 15th - 291).

For boys, Noah remains in the lead for the third year running, with 613 babies given that name. The name is, however, on a downward trajectory, having been used 728 times in 2021 and 660 times in 2022.

In second place, William gives way to Liam, used 556 times last year. William drops to fifth place in the 2023 ranking (520). Liam had been the most frequently used male first name in 2020.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2024.