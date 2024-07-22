Montreal police arrest man holding knife in Westmount

MONTREAL
    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 47-year-old man for brandishing a knife in the City of Westmount on Monday.

    According to the SPVM, a call came in around noon reporting that the man was holding a knife and making threatening gestures towards a customer at a grocery store at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street West and Victoria Avenue.

    Several patrol cars were dispatched.  After a tense stand-off, police were eventually able to tackle the suspect to the ground. 

    He was arrested and taken in for questioning.   

