Montreal police arrest man holding knife in Westmount

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 47-year-old man for brandishing a knife in the City of Westmount on Monday.

According to the SPVM, a call came in around noon reporting that the man was holding a knife and making threatening gestures towards a customer at a grocery store at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street West and Victoria Avenue.

Several patrol cars were dispatched. After a tense stand-off, police were eventually able to tackle the suspect to the ground.

He was arrested and taken in for questioning.