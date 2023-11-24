These Montreal roads will be closed on the weekend due to construction

Those planning on taking advantage of Black Friday sales on the weekend should avoid certain routes that will be closed due to roadwork plans.

Closures are planned for the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Laval and Montreal, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, the Honore-Mercier Bridge, the Saint-Pierre interchange, Highway 15 and elsewhere.

Plan trips accordingly.

PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 19

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville), Highway 19 southbound between exit 8 (A-440) and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 entry ramp and the Highway 19 service road, upstream of Saint-Martin Boulevard.

The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances.

NORTHBOUND

Between Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville) and Laval, Highway 19 northbound between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and de la Concorde Boulevard, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge.

LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL / HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between exit 4 (l'Île-Charron Avenue), including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances are closed long-term.

NORTHBOUND

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Route 132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve), Souligny Avenue eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Route 138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 east (towards the city centre).

From Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday at midnight, one of two lanes on the Route 138 ramp to Highway 20 east will be closed.

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Route 138 eastbound, between Clément Street and the interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

At 10 p.m., the Clément Street entrance.

The Highway 20 east and west ramps.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Montreal (Sud-Ouest borough), one of four lanes during the day and two of four lanes at night on Highway 15 south between Atwater Avenue and exit 60 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, Wellington Street, Montreal / downtown).

As a result, the following are default closures from Friday at 8 p.m.:

The Atwater Avenue entrance.

Exit 60 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, Wellington Street, Montréal / Downtown).

ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 40

For an indefinite period, one out of five lanes on the bridge is closed between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (2 lanes available in each direction).

PIE-IX BOULEVARD (Bus Rapid Transit / BRT project)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, Pie-IX Boulevard southbound between Hochelaga and Ontario streets.

DE LORIMIER AVENUE

In the Ville-Marie borough, one of three northbound lanes on De Lorimier Avenue will be closed at Tansley Street (south of rue Sainte-Catherine Est) on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

De Lorimier Avenue will be partially closed in both directions, at De Maisonneuve Boulevard (one lane and right-turn lane open) until Dec. 1.

REM

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the REM will be exceptionally available from 7:30 a.m., due to a systems update. Bus shuttles will run between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. between the Brossard and Gare Centrale stations.

Since Oct. 15, work has been underway on the tracks between Panama and Gare Centrale stations. Service will continue to be interrupted from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 p.m. until the network reopens the following day. Shuttles are available.

All work may be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints. Visit Quebec511.info to find out about current and forthcoming disruptions on the network.