These are the 14 most romantic restaurants in Quebec, according OpenTable
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, so now's the time to book a table if you're planning a romantic soiree with your sweetie.
Online reservation company OpenTable has curated a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada – and 14 of them are in Quebec. Twelve of the restaurants are in Montreal, with one in Laval and one from Magog rounding out the list.
The list was compiled by analyzing more than one million dinner reviews.
Across Canada, Italian (25 per cent), steakhouses (16 per cent) and contemporary Canadian cuisine (14 per cent) were more popular for an intimate meal. And most Canadians (two-thirds) are comfortable splitting the bill.
Here are the most romantic restaurants in Quebec for 2023, listed in alphabetical order, according to OpenTable:
- 40 Westt Steakhouse - Montreal
- Alessa Trattoria - Magog
- Bar George - Montreal
- Bonaparte - Montreal
- Chez Leveque - Montreal
- Damas - Montreal
- Gatto Matto - Laval
- Gibbys - Old Montreal - Montreal
- Helena - Montreal
- Hoogan & Beaufort - Montreal
- La Fabrique - Montreal
- Maison Boulud - Montreal
- Modavie - Montreal
- Restaurant Toque! - Montreal
- With reporting from Hayatullah Amanat at CTVNews.ca
