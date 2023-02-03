These are the 14 most romantic restaurants in Quebec, according OpenTable

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon