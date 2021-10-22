MONTREAL -- Been missing theatre? So has the Segal Centre.

The Cote-des-Neiges theatre is about to open its doors for a new, semi-post-COVID season, and it's taking the occasion seriously.

"We really needed to bring the magic back hard," said artistic and executive director Lisa Rubin.

The new offerings include three musicals, as well as some comedy -- "Pandemish," from the duo "Yidlife Crisis."

