The roads have reopened after Monday morning's water main break
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 7:33AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 3:06PM EDT
Roads are open after public works crews repaired and cleaned up a water main break on the corner of Leger Blvd. and Lacordaire Blvd. in Montreal North early Monday morning.
The area was temporarily closed and blocked by Montreal police.
Latest Montreal News
- People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier to participate in commission debates
- Girl, 13, missing from Anjou
- Montreal jazz musician Vic Vogel dies at 84
- Fournier: Party leaders are putting the focus on the volatile Quebec voters
- A West Island Conservative Party candidate's signs are being defaced with swastikas