

The Canadian Press





Rights advocates and victims' families in Quebec are calling for greater transparency from the province's independent police watchdog.

A civil rights advocacy group, la Ligue des droits et libertes, told reporters Monday the watchdog's rules of operation favour police at the expense of victims.

The group also questions whether the office, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes or BEI, is as independent as it claims to be.

Quebec created the watchdog in 2016 following years of complaints and demands from citizens for an independent bureau to investigate instances when someone dies or is seriously injured during a police intervention.

Rights advocates lament the lack of criminal charges that have resulted from its investigations and are calling for a legislature committee to study the office's first three years of operation.

The BEI has initiated 90 criminal investigations of Quebec police officers since it began operating in June 2016. Of those, 42 resulted in no charges and 43 remain open. Two officers have been charged with sexual assault and three files are being studied by prosecutors.