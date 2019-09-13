

The Canadian Press





A young man who was suffering a mental health crisis in a Levis youth centre was shot in the abdomen by police on Thursday.

The incident is being investigated by Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigators. According to preliminary information given to the BEI the young man left the centre armed with a knife. Some people from the centre followed him to try and intervene.

Police located the young man and tried to calm him down, but the man fled. Other officers joined the chase and the BEI said the man threatened an officer with the knife at which point another officer fired their weapon.

The man was taken to hospital and the BEI said his life is not in danger.

Eight BEI investigators were assigned to the incident to determine if the information given was accurate.