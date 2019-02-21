

CTV Montreal





Quebec's education minister says he'll table a new law to clear up the confusion over extra school fees.

The government, parents and school boards all agree the current law is confusing; some schoolboards charge parents for scientific calculators, photocopies and more, while others don't.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said once the law is in place, parents will be able to easily consult the new rules.

“We will put the list on the web so everybody will be able to see the list. It will be really clear, so not only the administrators, the school boards but all the parents of Quebec will be able to go to check on the web to see what will be free and what will be charged,” he said.

The Federation of Parents’ Committees says it will now consult with parents about exactly which school supplies and equipment they think the school boards should be obligated to provide to students.