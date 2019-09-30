The preliminary hearing for Quebec TV and radio host Eric Salvail began Monday in a Montreal courtroom.

Salvail is accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and forcible confinement for alleged events that took place in 1993.

Donald Duguay, now 46, was the first witness to testify Monday, presenting his version of what took place at that time

While the details of what can be reported during the preliminary hearing are extremely limited due to a publication ban, the alleged victim, Duguay specifically asked to be excluded so that his name would be public.

If the judge determines the evidence presented is worthy, the case will continue to a trial in the future. Salvail has already said he will request a trial by jury.

In 2017 Salvail was suspended from several shows after several co-workers complained of sexual harassment and lewd activity going back to 2000. Salvail then stepped down as head of his TV production company and apologized for his behaviour.