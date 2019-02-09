

CTV Montreal





It’s been a busy year for Quebec pop singer Marie-Mai, with a starring role on television talent show ‘The Launch,’ but it’s about to get busier as she prepares to launch her first tour in four years.

“Once I get on that stage, the only thing I know how to do is perform, so even if I mess up a few dance moves, I’m going to be there and I know that anything can happen but everything’s going to be okay,” she said.

The tour includes shows at the Bell Centre on Feb. 14, 15 and 16 before setting off through the rest of Quebec.

But that doesn’t mean she’ll forget about ‘The Launch,’ where her wisdom is helping the next generation of potential pop stars.

“I think it’s the greatest thing I can share with them, I’ve been that kid, I’ve been that person who went home and didn’t win,” she said. “I went home, pulled up my sleeves and said ‘Okay, I’m going to make my place in this industry.’ I have a lot to share.”