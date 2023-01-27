The future REM shouldn't be elevated in Mercier-Est: report
The future REM light-rail network should not include an overhead train in the Mercier-Est district of Montreal, according to an interim REM task force report.
In addition, an analysis by the STM found the metro system will be sufficient to accommodate the additional ridership generated by the REM's interconnections, despite what advocates for a new metro line to downtown believe.
As transport minister Geneviève Guilbault already indicated Monday, the report recommends "not retaining an overhead service in the Mercier-Est sector, given the major urban and technical integration issues."
Two tunnel alignments will be evaluated for this portion of the network.
The REM task force created last spring by the Quebec government and the City of Montreal aims to "improve the project by ensuring better urban integration and greater complementarity with the metro system."
The report includes three initial scenarios for potential extension to Rivière-des-Prairies, Laval and Lanaudière to increase ridership.
According to Friday's announcement, the partners involved agreed on four initial recommendations "for the technical evaluations to be carried out to produce the final report, expected in June 2023."
Extension options to Rivière-des-Prairies, Laval, and Lanaudière will also be evaluated, as there is "a potential for additional ridership in these areas."
Possible extensions to Repentigny-Lanaudière will also be assessed, either by improving and interconnecting the Exo Mascouche line or by integrating the line completely into the project.
Consultations on the project will be held between now and the tabling of the final report.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 27, 2023.
