MONTREAL -- The Fleurdelisé became the official flag of Quebec 72 years ago Tuesday.

The adoption of the provincial flag was voted in by the Quebec Legislature at a time when the Canadian flag, called the Red Ensign, notably displayed a British flag in the upper left corner. The maple leaf became the official flag of Canada in February 1965.

On the morning of Jan. 21, 1948, a motion proposed by Member of the Legislative Assembly René Chaloult received unanimous support by his fellow politicians. That same afternoon, at 3 p.m., the new flag flew for the first time.

The news was announced by Prime Minister Maurice Duplessis, receiving the approval of Quebec Liberal Party Leader Adélard Godbout and Bloc populaire Leader André Laurendeau.

The Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal notes that activities will take place across Quebec on Tuesday to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Fleurdelisé.

In Montreal, Quebec flags will be handed out at several metro stations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.