The Banksyland exhibition has been extended in Montreal
The upcoming Banksyland exhibition in Montreal has been extended with tickets selling fast and multiple timeslots and days sold out.
The exhibition runs from Sept. 8 to 16.
The touring immersive exhibition features 80 pieces and exhibitions from the famously elusive and mysterious English street artist. The "secret location" of the exhibition is released one or two weeks before the show.
The show is produced by Lumio Studio and the arts company One Thousand Ways, who are showing the works most rarely get to see. Most of Banksy's work is removed from walls and sold at auction to private collectors.
The artist himself is not involved and does not endorse the show.
"Banksy's representatives have declined to take a fee or royalties from this exhibition," the FAQ section on the show's site reads. "However, Banksy has been compensated for many of the works shown in the exhibit, which were originally purchased from the artist's representatives directly."
A post of a private message back-and-forth on Banksy's Instagram page suggests the artist does not approve of visitors having to pay for entrance to his show.
"You know its (sic) got nothing to do with me right?" Banksy writes in response to a Moscow exhibition charging £20. "I don't charge people to see my art unless there's a fairground wheel."
The other person suggests Banksy should "do something," such as putting out a press release to denounce the exhibition.
"Not sure I'm the best person to complain about putting up pictures without getting permission," the artist replied.
Tickets for the Montreal show are $36 for general admission, $26 for students and $69 for the VIP experience. They can be purchased here.
-
-
