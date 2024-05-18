MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hundreds walk backwards in downtown Montreal to symbolize the decline of LGBTQ2S+ rights

    On Friday, hundreds gathered and walked backwards in the heart of Montreal to honour the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

    Around 400 marchers strolled backwards at the Place des Festivals to symbolize the decline of LGBTQ2S+ rights in parts of the world.

    "Anti-LGBTQ+ hatred seems to be spreading, leading to a significant increase in violence against LGBTQ+ people or those perceived as such," wrote organizer Fondation Emergence of the march. "The year 2023 was marked by numerous homicides targeting members of these communities."

    The march was part of the "Outing the Outdated" campaign that includes an agenda detailing various assaults and discriminatory acts targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.

    "It is crucial that we remain vigilant and continue to denounce these acts, as they can have a devastating impact not only on the individuals concerned, but on society as a whole," wrote Fondation Emergence. 

