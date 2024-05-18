Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood

Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning.

The Montreal police (SPVM) says that a 911 call at 4:50 a.m. reported an altercation on St. Antoine Street West near Rose de Lima Street in the St. Henri neighbourhood of the Southwest borough.

When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man with upper body injuries.

"He was transported to the hospital in a critical state, but unfortunately he passed away at the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

The SPVM's major crimes squad is investigating and is trying to determine what caused the altercation that led to the stabbing.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as a police perimeter is in place.