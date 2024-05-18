MONTREAL
    • Young man in critical condition after crash west of Montreal: alcohol may be to blame

    A young man lies in critical condition in hospital after a crash on Saturday in Les Cèdres, near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield west of the Island of Montreal.

    Emergency services were notified around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning of a violent road accident on northbound Saint-Féréol Road.

    "The 22-year-old driver was extricated from his vehicle, in extremis, due to a fire," said Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition when taken to hospital.

    No one else was involved in the accident.

    An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway.

    "Certain elements in this case could lead us to believe that alcohol may have been involved," said Scholtus.

