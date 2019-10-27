

MONTREAL - The Quebec music industry gathered for its annual celebration of the best of song and music from the province Sunday.

It is the 41st ADISQ gala and for the 14th time, comedian Louis-José Houde will host. The event has become inseparable from its host whose love for Quebec song is contagious.

For the third and final gala of a great week of awards, there are only a dozen awards to hand out, but they are considered the most prestigious.

The first Félix of the evening was awarded to Ginette Reno, for her album "À Jamais", voted best record of the year in the Adult Contemporary category.

The big lady of the song said she felt like a little girl, picking up her statuette.

Hubert Lenoir was also named Quebec's Most Outstanding Artist of the Year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.

