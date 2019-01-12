

CTV Montreal





Terrebonne police are investigating an overnight fire in a pizzeria as a possible arson.

Just after midnight, officers from the regional police service responded to a call about a fire in a pizzeria located on J.S. Archambault Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, the fire was still visibly burning inside the restaurant. Its back door was also open.

Evidence gathered at the scene led police to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Arson squad technicians will do another run-over of the scene Saturday morning, and appeal to potential witnesses of the incident.

No one was at the restaurant at the time of the fire. However, it did cause a temporary power outage.