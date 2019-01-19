Featured Video
TEO taxi combusts twice due to faulty electric battery
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 12:54PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 1:17PM EST
A taxi from Montreal's all-electric fleet was taken out of commission after faulty equipment caused it to combust on President Kennedy Ave, near McGill College Ave., on Friday night.
By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, black smoke was billowing from the parked vehicle.
After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was towed on a trailer to the TEO headquarters on Augustin Cantin in the Sud-Ouest.
Upon arrival, the towing company noticed the fire inside the car - a Kia Soul - picked up a second time.
Firefighters cut off electricity and established a perimeter while dozens of firefighters attempted to put out the blaze a second time.
A preliminary assessment by firefighters pointed to a faulty battery.
Because the fire was electrical - complicating the intervention - nearly two dozen firefighters were called to assist.
No one was injured.
