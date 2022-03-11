Teenager picks up over $2,500 in fines and drunk driving charges after alleged excessive speeding incident

A 19-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges, fines of over $2,500 and a three-month driving ban after police stopped him for excessive speeding early Friday morning.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say that officers out of the Montreal highway station began pursuing a vehicle officers clocked going 200 KM/H in a 70 zone at around 2:30 a.m. on the Laurentian Highway (A-15) heading north near the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).

Officers chased the vehicle for "a few kilometres" before the car pulled over.

"The 19-year-old male was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol," the SQ release reads. "Breath samples taken showed blood alcohol levels over the legal limit and a breathalyzer reading of more than double the legal limit. The offender was released and is expected to appear at a later date in connection with this event."

In addition, the SQ reports that the young man was issued a $2,386 ticket for speeding, a $494 ticket for the zero-alcohol rule and picked up 34 demerit points, along with other statements of office.

His licence was also suspended for 90 days for drinking while impaired and his vehicle was seized for 30 days.