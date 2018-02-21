

CTV Montreal





One week after he was found at the bottom of a pool, a 14-year-old teenager has died.

The coroner's office confirmed his death on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday Feb. 15 the teenager was found at the bottom of a pool at the Pere Marquette Centre. He was one of a group of students taking swimming lessons, but his failure to surface was only noticed when the next class arrived.

When removed from the pool the boy was not breathing and had no pulse. Lifeguards managed to get his heart beating again, and he was then taken to hospital where he remained on life support for a week.

Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough mayor Francois William Croteau offered his condolences to the boy's family and his schoolmates.

"Today, the entire borough is mourning and shaken by this human drama," said Croteau.

The coroner is still investigating the boy's death and the circumstances of his drowning. It will take several months to produce a report.