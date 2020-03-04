MONTREAL -- Laval's Leyla Annie Fernandez booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Abierto GNP Seguros tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico knocking off fifth seed American Sloane Stephens in three sets.

Comeback complete! ✅@leylahfernandez pulls off an impressive come-from-behind upset over 2017 US Open champ Sloane Stephens, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 at the Monterrey Open.



Into her second WTA quarter-finals a week after reaching her first. pic.twitter.com/EvDTKPW3oY — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) March 5, 2020

The no. 126 ranked Fernandez has booked her place in a second straight quarter-finals in a month coming from behind to beat the 2017 US Open champ Stephens.

The 17-year-old lost the first set 7-6, but came back in the final two winning 6-3 and 6-3.

She will now face either no. 7 ranked Elina Svitolina or Belorussian veteran Olga Govertsova.