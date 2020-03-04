Teenage phenom Leylah Fernandez knocks off former US Open champ Sloane Stephens
Canada's Leylah Fernandez booked herself into the quarter finals in Monterrey and knocked off another top-10 player in no. 5 ranked Sloane Stephens from the USA.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
MONTREAL -- Laval's Leyla Annie Fernandez booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Abierto GNP Seguros tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico knocking off fifth seed American Sloane Stephens in three sets.
The no. 126 ranked Fernandez has booked her place in a second straight quarter-finals in a month coming from behind to beat the 2017 US Open champ Stephens.
The 17-year-old lost the first set 7-6, but came back in the final two winning 6-3 and 6-3.
She will now face either no. 7 ranked Elina Svitolina or Belorussian veteran Olga Govertsova.