Teen hospitalized after gunfire near Lionel-Groulx Metro

A teenager is in hospital after gunfire rang out in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood of Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about gunshots at the intersection of Atwater Avenue and Delisle Street, near the Lionel-Groulx Metro.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 18-year-old with serious injuries to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital, but his life is not considered to be in danger.

Police say they questioned the young man but released him a few hours later.

They say he is expected to meet with officers again on Thursday.

There are no arrests, and the security perimeter has been lifted.