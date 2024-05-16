Montreal launches $2 million plan to revitalize The Village

The City of Montreal announced on Thursday that it is investing $2 million in the Village to support the neighbourhood's merchants and revitalize the area.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and city councillor Robert Beaudry said the money would be for supporting "initiatives aimed at stimulating the social and economic vitality of the Village as part of the Village Strategy."

"We're not giving up on the challenges facing the Village and its merchants," said Plante. "We're pulling out all the stops to help the Village make the most of the summer season. Even if we put all our resources at our disposal to take care of everyone and support the merchants, community partners and the population, the public space is neither a hospital, nor a mental health clinic, nor a place for consumption."

The funding is part of the Village's Collective Intervention Strategy and the announcement was made on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, which is observed internationally on May 17.

The neighbourhood, centred on Ste-Catherine Street East between St. Denis Street and Papineau Avenue has been plagued with homelessness, drug use and mental health problems in recent years.

As part of the new funding announcement, a $200,000 redevelopment plan was launched for the Place du Village on the corner of Ste-Catherine and Wolfe which will add a cafe terrasse able to host community and cultural activities in the summer.

"We're marking a major turning point in the district by giving impetus and creating a fertile ground for the emergence of initiatives that will contribute to its revitalization," said Beaudry.

Other projects include a $500,000 local initiative fund for the Village community, $450,000 to improve public spaces and $895,000 to support Societe de developpement du Village initiatives.